New Irish flat season launched today at John Oxx's Kildare yard

The stables of John Oxx on the edge of the renowned Curragh training grounds was the venue for the launch of the new Irish Flat season this afternoon.

Read also: Naas host opening of Flat season this Sunday

The 2019 season begins at Naas on Sunday where the €100,000 Tote Irish Lincolnshire is the most valuable event on the eight-race card.

Leading QIPCO 1,000 Guineas contender Skitter Scatter is part of the new set up at Currabeg Stables, having transferred to the yard, along with her former trainer Patrick Prendergast, at the beginning of the year.