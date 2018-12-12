Christmas comes early for young Moorefield footballers

The real spirit of Christmas will be on display for children from Moorefield GAA in Newbridge this Sunday, December 16 when one of Kildare’s biggest employers lays on a day to remember for them.

Newbridge based security company, Manguard Plus, will treat fifty children who make up the under 11’s to the under 13’s to a fun filled day out in the K Bowl, laying on treats and eats before presenting them with the biggest surprise of all; their football kits for the year ahead.

Managing Director of Manguard Plus, Sean Hall, says “I am passionate about the GAA, especially Moorefield, and delighted to present the kids with their kits of jackets, tops, shorts and socks. They are a fantastic bunch and I get so much from coaching them and being involved with them all the way through. Sport is the lifeblood of the community and I am there for the long haul”.

Alan Courtney, Under Age Chairman of Moorefield, praised Manguard Plus for its commitment to the club and the wider community.

“Their sponsorship is invaluable to us both from a financial point of view but also in the shape of Sean Hall himself. He is phenomenal. Not only is he an incredible sponsor but he has a genuine interest in the kids and their progress, both on and off the pitch. He puts time, effort and dedication into coaching the under 11s and 13’s and has a wonderful rapport with them. He has helped to foster a wonderful team spirit amongst the kids which is crucial for them, both now and into the future.”