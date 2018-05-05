THE PUNTER'S EYE: Irish horses primed for glory on Britain's Guineas weekend

1,000 Guineas - Sunday, May 6 - Newmarket 15:35

Aidan O'Brien has the favourite in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas for fillies in the shape of Happily, and while she's a worthy market leader, another Irish raider could well upset the champion trainer in the 15:35 contest.

Willie McCreery sends Liquid Amber (16/1), a horse that hasn't run since last year, so comes here slightly under the radar. However, at 16/1, she's too valuable to ignore, especially given the nature of her maiden victory on just her second start.

It was hard not to be impressed when the filly, that finished three lengths behind the winner on her debut, cruised past the 104-rated Ballet Shoes at the Curragh last August. Billy Lee was onboard and got to work early between the 3 and the 2-furlong poles. She took a while to get motoring but inside the final furlong, asserted and managed to put five lengths between herself and the 2/7 favourite before the line.

That was over a mile on yielding ground with a touch of good in it, and so the good to soft going forecast for Newmarket this weekend will be perfect. McCreery has been sweet on this one's work at home and a big run is expected.