09/09/2021

Michael McGeehan named as Kildare GAA Consultant as search for new manager begins

Director of Sport at Sport Ireland will sit alongside three Kildare officials to oversee appointment

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Michael McGeehan, is the man Kildare Co. Board have turned to for a consultancy role as they begin the search to appoint a new Kildare senior football manager, following the decision of Jack O'Connor not to fulfill his third season in charge of The Lilies.

McGeehan is Director of Sport at Sport Ireland while also an experienced GAA coach with various counties over the years.

A native of Letterkenny, Mr. McGeehan will be part of the committee, along with Mick Gorman, Kildare Co. Board Chairman; Colm Farrell, Kildare Co. Board Vice-Chairman and Alan Dunney, Kildare Co. Board Treasurer, who will conduct interviews for the position. County Secretary Christine Murray and Kildare GAA Operations manager, Cormac Kirwan, will also be involved at an administrative level.

The new manager will have full authority in appointing his backroom team.

Chairman Mick Gorman has said his, and the committee have one aim and one aim only and that is to “get the right person for Kildare.”

Closing date for applications is Friday September 17, at 5 pm.

The vacancy is presently posted on the Kildare GAA website and can be viewed at www.kildaregaa.ie

