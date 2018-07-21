Meath too strong for disappointing Kildare in Leinster Minor final

Kildare played second fiddle to Meath in this afternoon’s electric Ireland MFC final at O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

In trouble against an impressive Meath attack right from the word go, the game was all but over at the break, Meath with a commanding eight point lead.

Things did not get any better for The Lilywhites on the resumption and when a ball over the top of the Kildare defence landed in the arms of Bryan McCormack, the no. 12 made no mistake to find the Kildare net.

From there on it was just a matter of how much The Royals would win by as Kildare failed to cause them any trouble throughout the field. Kildare got a consolation goal in the 64 minute from Marcus Kiely.

Final score Meath 1-15 Kildare 1-7

The winners will now play Derry next weekend; while Kildare have to travel north also and a meeting with Ulster champions Monaghan.

Scorers: Kildare, Marcus Kelly 1-1, Alex Beirne 0-1, Jack Smyth 0-2 (free), Sam Morrissey 0-1 (free), Padraig Behan 0-1, Muiris Curtin 0-1.



Meath, Luke Mictchell 0-8 (4 frees), David Bell 0-2, Darragh Swaine 0-1, Matthew Costello 0-2, Bryan McCormack 1-1, Luke Kelly 0-1,



KILDARE: John Ball, (Clane); John Lynch (Clane), Sean Hill (Kilcock), Jack Hamill (Raheens); Nick Jackman (Athy), Kevin Kelliher (Ballymore Eustace), Paddy McDermott (Naas); Liam Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Marcus Kiely (Two Mile House); Sam Morrissey (Naas), Alex Beirne (Naas); Michael McGovern (Raheens); Eoghan O’Haire (Newtown Gaels), Aaron Kennedy (St Laurence’s). Jack Smyth (Carbury). Subs: Padriagh Behan (Kilcullen) for Eoghan O'Haire (22 minutes); Muiris Curtin (Rathangan) for Sam Morrissey (28 minutes); Daniel Caulfield (Sallins) for Nick Jackman (half time): Oisin O'Loughlin (Rathangan) for John Lynch (half time); Drew Costello (Naas) for Alex Beirne (38 minutes); Sean Engishby (Leixlip) for Michael McGovern (45 minuts).MEATH: Seán Brennan; James O'Hare, Harry O'Higgins, Cathal Hickey; Conor Farrelly, Conor Harford, Seán Coffey; Adam Reilly, Cian McBride; Darragh Swaine, Matthew Costello cpt., Bryan McCormack; David Bell, Luke Kelly, Luke Mitchell. Subs: Oisin McCloskey for Conor Harford (46 minutes); Colin Hawdon for Bryan McCormack (49 minutes); Adam Treanor for Darragh Swaine ((55 minutes); Brian O'Hanlon for David Bell (55 minutes):



REFEREE: Darragh Sheppard, Dublin.