In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

After a massive week of sport we have extensive reports on all the big stories with reports, analysis, comment.

Kildare open their Super 8s account with a two point defeat to Monaghan.

Kildare U20s cause big upset to defeat Kerry and book a place in the All Ireland final.

Minors are through to the Leinster final.

Kildare Ladies are crowned All Ireland Minor ‘B’ champions.

U21 hurlers go down to Kerry

Plus two page special from the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps in Moorefield and Athgarvan.

Great day for Kildare participants at the Leinster Community Games finals.

23 years on and Ruby Walsh is still rocking (Robert Catterson).

And from the KDFL, all the results, reports, fixtures, up-to-date tables plus our weekly Focus on the CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division.

All that and much more in this week’s Leinster Leader in the shops Tuesday morning.