LATEST: Gaelic Players Association calls for Kildare-Mayo Round 3 Qualifier to be played in Newbridge

The Gaelic Players Association has called for this weekend's controversial Round 3 Qualifier between Kildare and Mayo to be played at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge.

This mirrors the Kildare County Board's stance in a statement released earlier this evening which said that it was unwilling to move the match to Croke Park.

The GPA said: "The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) is today calling on the GAA to immediately reinstate the Kildare versus Mayo Round 3 Qualifier game to the original fixture for Saturday evening at 7pm in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

"It is unclear why the GAA is not sticking to its original decision that the first team drawn would have home advantage. The GAA decision to move this game from its original venue of St. Conleth’s Park to Croke Park is unacceptable. Not alone is it unfair to the Kildare team but it is also unfair on the Mayo football panel who are now expected to make alternative travel arrangements having understood that the game was fixed for Newbridge.

"Changing the rules with regard to match venues at the 11th hour without any regard to the players affected is not fair or reasonable. Players deserve better and the GAA should respect their own rules in this regard."

