Win sees Confey take over top spot in SFL

Confey defeated Carbury in a back match in the SFL Division 1 last evening, sending them to the top of the Kildare SFL Division 1 table while in the shock of night Leixlip defeated Celbrige.

At the other end of the table there were two very significent results. Raheens defeated Round Towers by two points, giving themselves a real chance of avoiding relegation; while in what could be described of the shock of the night, Leixlip defeated Carbury.

Last night results:

Senior Football League Div. 1: Leixlip 4-10 Celbridge 2-8; Raheens 2-7 Round Towers 1-8; Confey 4-8 Carbury 0-12.

Senior Football League Div. 3: Robertstown 0-16 Kill 0-16.

Senior Football League Div. 4: Rathcoffey 1-14 Suncroft 0-14; Caragh 3-13 Rheban 3-12.

TABLES:

SFL Division 1

P W D L Pts

Confey 9 6 1 2 13

Athy 9 4 4 1 12

Carbury 9 6 0 3 12

Sarsfields 9 4 3 2 11

Naas 9 5 1 3 11

Moorefield 9 4 2 3 10

Celbridge 9 3 3 3 9

Round Towers 9 4 0 5 8

St Laurence's 9 3 1 5 7

Leixlip 9 3 0 6 6

Raheens 9 2 1 7 5

St Kevin's 9 2 7 0 4

Remaining games in Division 1:

Round 10: Celbridge v Carbury; Sarsfields v Leixlip; Raheens v St Kevins; Moorefield v Round Towers; Confey v Athy; St Laurence’s v Naas.

Round 11: Round Towers v Confey; Athy v Celbridge; St Laurence’s v Carbury; St Kevin’s v Moorefield; Leixlip v Raheens; Naas v Sarsfields.