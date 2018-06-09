Kildare make three changes for Derry clash

Murray, Moolick, Slattery to start

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare have made three changes  for today’s clash with Derry, from  the side that lost to Carlow in the Leinster quarter final.

Coming in for his first start is James Murray,  while Tommy Moolick is recalled along with David Slattry.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; James Murray, Eoin Doyle, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy; David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly.