Kildare make three changes for Derry clash

Kildare have made three changes for today’s clash with Derry, from the side that lost to Carlow in the Leinster quarter final.

Coming in for his first start is James Murray, while Tommy Moolick is recalled along with David Slattry.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; James Murray, Eoin Doyle, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy; David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly.