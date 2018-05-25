Kildare SFC and IFC Championship groups drawn

The group draws for the Joe Mallon Motors SFC and the Pittman Traffic & Safety IFC were made this evening and resulted in the following groupings.

Joe Mallon Motors Renault SFC Group Stages Draw

Group A: Naas, St Laurences, Maynooth, Castledermot;

Group B: Athy, Leixlip, Round Towers, Carbury;

Group C: Moorefield, Johnstownbridge, Clane, Raheens;

Group D: Celbridge, Sarsfields, Confey, Eadestown.

Pittman Traffic & Safety IFC Group Stages Draw

Group A: Ballyteague, St. Kevins, Straffan, Rathangan;

Group B: Two Mile House, Sallins, Ellistown, Monasterevan;

Group C: Clogherinkoe, Allenwood, Suncroft, Kilcock Group;

Group D: Kilcullen, Ballymore Eustace, Nurney, Kill.