Kildare SFC and IFC Championship groups drawn
Four groups of four in both championships
The Dermot Bourke Cup
The group draws for the Joe Mallon Motors SFC and the Pittman Traffic & Safety IFC were made this evening and resulted in the following groupings.
Joe Mallon Motors Renault SFC Group Stages Draw
Group A: Naas, St Laurences, Maynooth, Castledermot;
Group B: Athy, Leixlip, Round Towers, Carbury;
Group C: Moorefield, Johnstownbridge, Clane, Raheens;
Group D: Celbridge, Sarsfields, Confey, Eadestown.
Pittman Traffic & Safety IFC Group Stages Draw
Group A: Ballyteague, St. Kevins, Straffan, Rathangan;
Group B: Two Mile House, Sallins, Ellistown, Monasterevan;
Group C: Clogherinkoe, Allenwood, Suncroft, Kilcock Group;
Group D: Kilcullen, Ballymore Eustace, Nurney, Kill.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on