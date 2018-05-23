Lilies name Minor side to take on Carlow this evening
Kildare hoping to build on initial win
Following their opening round win over Wexford, Kildare minor footballers to into action in Round 2 against Carlow, this evening, Wednesday May 23) at Netwatch Cullen Park (7pm) has been named and wil line out as follows:
John Ball (Clane); Oisin O’Loughlin (Rathangan), Sean Hill (Kilcock), Jack Himill (Raheens); Nick Jackman (Athy), Liam Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Paddy McDermott (Naas); Drew Costello (Naas), Marcus Kiely (Two Mile House); Tom Browne (Naas), Alex Beirne (Naas), Michael McGovern (Raheens); Muiris Curtin (Rathangan), Padraig Behan (Kilcullen), Jack Smyth (Carbury).
