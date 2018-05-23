Lilies name Minor side to take on Carlow this evening

Following their opening round win over Wexford, Kildare minor footballers to into action in Round 2 against Carlow, this evening, Wednesday May 23) at Netwatch Cullen Park (7pm) has been named and wil line out as follows:

John Ball (Clane); Oisin O’Loughlin (Rathangan), Sean Hill (Kilcock), Jack Himill (Raheens); Nick Jackman (Athy), Liam Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Paddy McDermott (Naas); Drew Costello (Naas), Marcus Kiely (Two Mile House); Tom Browne (Naas), Alex Beirne (Naas), Michael McGovern (Raheens); Muiris Curtin (Rathangan), Padraig Behan (Kilcullen), Jack Smyth (Carbury).