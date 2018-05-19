Lilies are totally injury free as big game looms

Kildare manager, Cian O’Neill, has confirmed that his Kildare squad is totally inury free as their game against Carlow in the quarter final of the Leinster SFC edges ever closer.

Speaking at The Johnstown Estate Hotel, in Enfield, this morning (Saturday May 19) where Kildare are holding a few days training camp O’Neill confirmed that, except for a few bumps and bruises, all is well; he has a full panel to choose from which includes recent injury worries Kevin Feely and Neil Flynn.

“Due to exams we had to release half a dozen lads or so on both Friday and this morning but all will be back with us this evening; we will be having a full session tomorrow (Sunday) and playing a game from within the squad; as of now everyone on the panel is available for selection which is great news” added O’Neill.

Kevin Feely, vice captain, said he is very happy with his fitness levels at the moment and is really looking forward to the in-house game tomorrow. “That will be vital for us; there is a lot of competition for places on this team, which is absolutely brilliant; "a lot of places still to be filled so we will be having a real competitive game on Sunday.”