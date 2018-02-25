Disgraceful decision says Cian O'Neill as Eoin Doyle sent off for no gum shield

Kildare, playing with 14 men since the 17 minute when captain Eoin Doyle was sensationally sent off on a second yellow, for no gum shield, battled bravely and were level late in the second half but a fortutious goal saw Donegal take the two points and record their first win of the Allianz Football League in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Kildare captain, Eoin Doyle, having been told by referee Gough to get his gum shield, was on his way to the line to get one, when a kick out from Mark Donnellan came his way which he caught but immediately the match official issued him with a yellow, having already picked up one earlier for a shoulder charge, this was his second.

To compound matters the match official allowed play to carry on before moments later having been told that Doyle was already on a yellow, then sent off the Naas man in one of the most controversial sendings off of the season.

Kildare manager, Cian O’Neill was furious after the game describing the decision as “disgraceful”.

“Our man was attempting to get a gum shield when the ball was kicked to him; a boy of 4 years of age would automatically go for the ball; caught the ball; referee banished a yellow card and just to compound how bad the decision was he didn’t realise he already had given him a yellow card; figure that one out.”

The Kildare manager said his player had a gum shield “it was knocked out of his mouth and was on his way over to the line to get another one; what I am most annoyed with is that the officials are ‘miked up’ and supposed to communicate to be better at their job, the lines man was beside men and heard our player tell us he needed a gum shield, all he had to do was to buzz the referee and say to be fair he was coming off the field to get a new gum shield and lets me fair, you are supposed to be fair and impartal, he didn’t do that.”

So it was real heartbreak for Kildare, who also had a goal disallowed in the opening half when on a 2 to 1 with Donegal keeper but the goal was ruled out when Ben McCormack elected to pass to Daniel Flynn who filled the net but was adjudged to be in the square.

Kildare led by just one at the break, playing with a strong breeze, and this was crucial as Donegal stepped up a gear on the resumption looked at times like they would pull clear but the visitors battled and battled, found the Donegal net twice from Niall Kelly and David Slattery before finally giving way with that late goal from Ryan McHugh ehose point attempt deceived Mark Donnellan and went over his head in to the net.

Final score Donegal 1-15 Kildare 3-7

Kildare, Daniel Flynn 1-1, Niall Kelly 1-0, David Slattery 1-0 Kevin Feely 0-3 (3 frees), Johnny Byrne 0-1, Ferga Conway 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-1.

Donegal, Ryan mcFadden 1-2, Paddy McBrearty 0-4 (1 free), Michael Murphy 0-4 (1 free), Odhran Mac Niallais 0-1, Hugh McFadden 0-2, Jamie Brennan 0-1, Eoghan Ban Gallagher 0-1.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Cian O'Donoghue, Eoin Doyle cpt., Johnny Byrne; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Keith Cribbin, Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack. Subs: Paddy Brophy for McCormack (25); Kevin Flynn (0-1) for O'Donoghue (ht); David Slattery (1-0) for P Cribbin 55; Chris Healy for Kelly (60); Fionn Dowling for Conway 64; Mark Sherry for Moolick (69).

DONEGAL:Shaun Patton; Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Caolan Ward, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Paul Brenan, Tony McClenaghan; Hugh McFadden, Odhran Mac Niallais; Eamonn Doherty, Leo McLoone, Mark McHugh; Paddy McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan. Subs: Niall O'Donnell (0-1) for McClenaghan ht; Neil McGee for Ward 51; Stephen McBrearty for Brennan 55; Caolan McGonagle for M McHugh 60; Ciaran Thompson for Mac Niallais 64; Nathan Mullins for O'Donnell 70.

REFEREE: David Gough, Meath.