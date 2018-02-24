Quaid rings the changes as Kildare take on Carlow

Joe Quaid and his management team have made five changes in personnel for tomorro’w (Sunday February 25) Kildare’s clash with Carlow in Round 4 of the Alianz Hurling League Division 2A game at Dr Cullen Park, which throws in at 2 pm.

With no points on the board Kildare are desperately in need of a victory prior to taking on London (away) in their final game in the League; a game that will ultimately decided who retains their Division 2A status and who are relegated.

Both Kildare and Carlow are pointless and with only one team being relegated who that is will ultimately come down to that clash.

For Sunday though, for a variety of reasons, including injuries, the management have shaken things up as they seek that elusive first victory in what, to date, has been a very disappointing campaign.

Kildare will line out as follows:

1. Paul Dermody, Éire Óg Corrachoill;

2. Cian Forde Maynooth, 3. John Doran Leixlip, 4. Paul Sullivan Naas;

5. Mark Grace Coill Dubh, 6. Mark Moloney Celbridge, 7. Niall Ó Muineacháin Celbridge;

8. Simon Lacey Naas, 9. Brian Byrne Naas (Captain);

10. Éanna O'Neill Coill Dubh, 11. Martin Fitzgerald Ardclough, 12. Kevin Whelan Naas;

13. Chris Bonus Clane, 14. Mark Delaney Coill Dubh, 15. Shane Ryan Naas.