Late goal sinks Moorefield

A goal by corner back Liam Silke was the difference between Corofin and Moorefield as the Connaught champions, playing with 14 men for all of 59 minutes, beat the Kildare side in Tullamore this afternoon.

In a low scoring game, Corofin had their full forward Michael Farragher sent off after less than two minutes, in what looked a harsh decision, but Corofin dug in deep. They played extremely defensively in the opening half that saw the sides level at the break with two points apiece.

Corofin drew ahead in the second half, but Aaron O’Connor, Aaron Mullins and Eanna O’Connor scored to draw level with five minutes remaining.

However a breakaway goal, well worked and brilliantly finished by Liam Silke, booked the Galway men a spot in the All Ireland final on a full-time score line of Corofin 1-6 Moorefield 0-6.

Moorefield, Eanna o'Connor 0-2 (2 f), Aaron Mullins 0-1, David Whyte 0-1, James Murray 0-1, Cian O'Connor 0-1.

Corofin, Liam Sike 1-0, Gerard Silke 0-3 (3 f), Ronan Steede 0-1,Ian Burle 0-1, Jason Leonard 0-1.

MOOREFIELD:Tom Kinsella; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Seán Healy; Kevin Murnaghan, James Murray, Mark Dempsey; Anthony Durney, Aaron Masterson; Cian O'Connor, Eddie Heavey, David Whyte; Eanna O'Connor, Ronan Sweeney, Niall Hurley Lynch. Subs: Adam Tyrrell for Anthony Durney (41 m); Ian Meehan for edie Hevey (42 minutes); Mark Murray for Adam Tyrrell (black card 45); Aaron Mullins for Niall Hurley Lynch.

COROFIN: Bernard Power; Liam Silke, Kieran Fitzgerald, Cathal Silke; Kieran Molloy, Daithi Burke, DylanWall; Michael Farragher, Ronan Steede; Gary Sice, Micheál Lundy, Jason Leonard; Ian Burke, Martin Farragher, Colin Brady. Subs: Barry O'Conovan for Jason Leonard (50 minutes); Codnor Cunningham for Michael Farragher (31 minutes); Daragh Silke for Jason Leonard (61 minutes).

REFEREE: Derek O'Mahoney, Tipperary.