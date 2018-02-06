Kildare Co Board vote to change format of football championships

At tonight’s (February 6) meeting of Kildare Co. Board, delegates voted to change the format of the senior and intermediate football championships, for the next three seasons, beginning this year.

The proposals, heavily pushed by the top table, was eventually passed on a vote of 32 in favour; 20 against with seven abstensions.

The opening round, which will simply decide who goes into which groups, will commence on the weekend of May 4, 5 and 6 (when clubs with county players will be in action); with the remaining games played on the following weekend May 11, 12 and 13.

The new format will be run on the following lines:

16 Teams to participate in both senior and intermediate competition

Round 1: 8 games (open draw), resulting in 8 winners and 8 losers

Group phase:

4 groups of 4 will be created, comprising 2 winning teams and 2 losing teams from round 1. Three games in each group. There will be no repeat pairings from Round 1.

The 4 group winners qualify automatically for the Quarter Finals.

Teams finishing in second place will be drawn against those teams finishing third in their groups in order to qualify for Quarter Finals (no repeat pairings of group games in the play-off round).

Bottom teams will meet in Relegation Semi-Finals: open draw.

Quarter Finals:

The 4 group winners (pot 1) will be drawn against the 4 playoff winners (pot 2). Repeat pairings will be allowed.

Semi-Finals:

Open draw. Repeat pairings will be allowed.

This format will provide a minimum of 5 games for each team and a maximum of 7/8 games.