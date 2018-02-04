Missed opportunites cost Kildare dearly

Kildare lost for the second week in a row in Round 2 of the Allianz Football League, Division 1, going under to Monaghan by a single point, at St Conleth’s Park today.

It is without a doubt a game Kildare will feel they let slip through their finger tips, with some dreadful missess both early in the first half and then in the last five minutes.

Monaghan led at the break, 16 to 0-5 and thoroughly deserved it as Kildare’s decision making, free taking and losing possession left an awful lot to be desired.

On the resumtpion The Lilies came alive and within seven minutes fired overe three points, Ben McCormack looking dangerous every time he gained possession and while he fired over two points, he was forced to leave the field, initially with blood on his face, but it soon became obvious he was more seriously injured as he was helped down the line and into the dressingroom.

Kildare draw level but never took the lead, despite having at least three gilt edged points that were either hit wide or short.

In the end the points went to Monaghan on a final score line of Monaghan 1-10 Kildare 0-12.

Scorers: Monaghan, Conor McCarthy 1-1 (1 free), Jackk McCarron 0-2 (1 free), Dessie Ward 0-2 Kieran Duffy 0-1, Darren Hughes 0-1, Niall Kearns 0-1 (free), Conor McManus 0-1 (free), Rory Beggan 0-1 (free).

Kildare, Paul Cribbin 0-3, Kevin Feely 0-3 (3 frees), Ben McCormack 0-3, Niall Kelly 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-1.

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Dessie Ward, Conor Boyle, Barry Kerr; Fintan Kelly, Dessie Ward, Karl O’Connell; Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns; Neil McAdam, Paraic Mc Guirk, Dermot Malone; Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron, David Garland. Subs: Colin Wlshe for Paaic McGuirk (18 minutes); John Wilson for David Garland (half time); Dessie Mone for Neil McAdam (39 minutes); Conor McManus for Dermot Malone (44 minutes); Darren Freeman for John Wilson (63 minutes); Owen Duffy for Jack McCrron (black card 63 minutes).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Cian O’Donoghue; Kevin Feely, Luke Flynn; Fergal Conway, Chris Healy, Paul Cribbin; Ben McCormack, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally. Subs: David Slattery for Paul Cribbin (black card 35 minutes); Niall Kelly for Cathal McNally (half time); Mark Hyland for Mick O'Grady (46 minutes); Paddy Brophy for Ben McCormack (blood sub 49 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Fergal Conway (black card 50 minutes); Jimmy Hyland for Chris Healy (65 minutes).

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan, Cavan.