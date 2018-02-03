Lilies team v Westmeath in Allianz Hurling League

Joe Quaid and his management have named their team as Kildare take on Westmeath in Round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A on Suinday in Mullingar (12.30).

The team shows just one change in personnel, Bernard Deay coming in for the suspended Paul Divilly; however there are numberous positional changes.

Full line-out:

1. Paddy McKenna - Clane; 2. Cian Forde - Maynooth, 3. John Doran - Leixlip, 4. Paul Sullivan - Naas; 5. Niall Ó Muineacháin - Celbridge, 6. Mark Moloney - Celbridge, 7. Mark Grace - Coill Dubh; 8. Eanna O'Neill - Coill Dubh, 9. Brian Byrne - Naas (Captain); 10. James Burke - Naas, 11. Richard Ryan - Naas, 12. Bernard Deay - Clane; 13. Jack Sheridan - Naas, 14. Martin Fitzgerald - Ardclough, 15. Chris Bonus - Clane.