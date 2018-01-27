Dubs blow Lilies away in second half

Kildare, Lule Flynn 1-0, Daniel Flynn 0-2, Paul Cribbin 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1 (free), Neil Flynn 0-1 (free), Mark Donnellan 0-1 (free),

Dublin, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Dean Rock 0-2 (2 freees), Niall scully 0-1, Brian Fenton 0-1, Bernard Brogan 0-1

Still when Dublin did draw level on a few occasions Kildare hit back an went in at the break deserving leading 1-6 to 0-7.

It may have taken Dublin 35 minutes to shake off the cobwebs after Kildare dominated the opening half and led by two at the break but on the resumtpion Dublin simply blew Killdare away scoring 2-3 in a little over ten minutes with goals from Den Rock and Brian Fenton, both set up by Bernard Brogan.

Kildare did not score in the second half until the 57minute and even a beauty of a goal from Daniel Flynn in the 73 minute could not take the gloss of the Dublin. who won in the end 2-17 to 2-10.

Kildlare dominated the opening half and while they led by two at the break it could and should have been much more with two goldlen goal chances going begging; while Luke Flynn took his goal well gathering a ball that looked to be going wide but he gathered and beat Cluxton on his near poslt.

Losing Neil Flynn after just three minutes with a hamstring was a big blow and Chris Healy was shown a black card on 20 minutes.

Overall though no denying Dublin who showed their class when it was needed.