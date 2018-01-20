Kildare GAA early club fixtures announced

The dates for the commencement of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups have been released by Kildare Co. Board.

The early season competitions will commence on Saturday February 24 with Round 1 and continue for the following two Saturdays with Round 2 and 3.

The Senior Football Leagues will commence on Saturday March 24.

Meanwhile the U20 League begins on February 4 with Round 1 and continue the following two Saturdays with Rounds 2 and 3.

The minor (u18) Leagues will begin on Sunday February 25 and continue on March 4, 11 and 18.