RTÉ announces new multi-year deal for Camogie coverage

Building on its live camogie coverage RTÉ Sport announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the Camogie Association on a new multi-year deal running until 2027 which will see a minimum of nine games shown live on RTÉ television each year.

Included in the deal, which runs from this year, are the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Championship Finals; the two Senior Championship semi-finals and two Senior Championship quarter-finals; the Littlewoods Ireland National League Finals and the AIB Senior Club Championship Finals.

In 2022, the All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior finals will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player in a triple-header from Croke Park on Sunday 7th August. The two Senior semi-finals on 24th July and two quarter-finals will also be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on the weekend of 9/10th July.

Sunday 9th April will see the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie National League Finals broadcast live from Croke Park while previously the 2021 AIB Club Championship Finals on 6 March were also live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. The 2022 Club Championship Finals will be broadcast on Sunday 18th December 2022.

Hilda Breslin, Uachtaran/President of the Camogie Association said:

“Camogie has never been of a higher standard or more entertaining, it stands out as one of the most exciting TV sports spectacles. Our sportswomen excel at the top of the fastest and most skilful women’s field sport in the world. I am delighted that the continued commitment of our national broadcaster means more people than ever before will get to see our most important matches. This will help us expand participation and allow more young girls to experience our wonderful sport. I want to pay tribute to RTE. Together we are tackling the barrier to gender equity in sport with this enhanced visibility showcasing our players and game. “