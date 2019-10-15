Meet the Kildare illustrator working with big brands like L'Oreal and Kiehl's

A County Kildare illustrator is making a name for herself working with international brands.

SEE ALSO: Kildare student scoops bursary at Frank Maher Music Awards

Linda Byrne, a native of Kilcock, started her own illustration business only three years ago, and now her clientele includes TK Max, L’Oreal and Kiehls.

“When I left Scoil Dara in Kilcock, I went to the Irish School of Animation in Ballyfermot and I studied animation there for a number of years,” she told the Leader.

“When I finished I worked in animation for a while, and I wasn’t that mad about it because it was very computer based, and I really love hand drawing.

“I went travelling for a while and came back and studied fine art, and I went back to teach in the secondary school I went to, and still felt it wasn’t for me, so I went with my own business."

Linda had her heart set on animation while in school, and was accepted into college at age 16. “I always wanted to be an animator, so that was my focus in school."

Linda attends events across the country, and does live sketches of people.

“I generally work a lot at weddings, so I do a lot of drinks reception at a wedding so the guests can get drawn and bring home a sketch from the day of their outfit, it’s a nice keepsake.”

Linda doing a live sketch at a wedding

One of Linda's sketches

Linda also works with brands to create illustrations for big campaigns.

She is a keen GAA player, and won a championship with Kilcock juniors recently.