Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Kathryn Walsh and Lauren Murray

16 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out this Saturday, May 25 to become the 2019 Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will be hosted by Galway Bay Fm presenter Ollie Turner who has been on the Rose of Tralee circuit for many years

All this week we will be introducing the 16 Rose hopefuls.

Kathryn Walsh, Naas/Sallins SPONSOR: K Leisure

I’m 27 years young. I have lived locally next to the Leinster Aquaduct all my life.

I have always been very athletic from a young age having played a lot of sports in school, treating PE like the Olympics. I started the gym many years ago and found a passion for weight training. I then went on to compete in Body Building competitions. I have been very successful & went on to represent Ireland. Keen to know more I studied nutrition/sports science online & became a qualified Pole Fitness Instructor.

I studied childcare in college. I love children & I spent many years caring for them especially babies.

Another passion of mine is to travel & have travelled to most of Europe, Mexico, Dubai to name a few.

I'm a firm believer in the Law of Attraction and positive thinking. Your mental health is as important as your physical health!

I love meeting new people, challenging myself & grabbing life with both hands.



Lauren Murray, Caragh SPONSOR: Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

I’m originally from Rathangan but have recently moved to Caragh. I’m studying Animal Management and Welfare in England with plans to become a Veterinary Physiotherapist and open my own animal rescue centre.

I’m a huge animal lover and value my time spent volunteering in my local animal foundation. I work on a dairy farm part time milking cows and even have my own pet calf named Belle.

Alongside my studies I also run my own business Dressemporium.ie, an online clothing store, which I launched when I was 17 years old.

Studying in England makes me appreciate how wonderful Ireland is even more and how lucky I am to live in Kildare. I would be extremely honored to be the Kildare rose and to represent my fantastic county.

MEET MORE ROSES HERE:

Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Amy Kelly and Amy Farrell

Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Aoife Fricker and Bróna Dunne

Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Clodagh Donnelly and Emer Fogarty

Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Gillian Sheehy and Glenda Brady

Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Hayley Speight Madden and Joanne Byrne