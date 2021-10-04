Well known Vintage Road Show coming to Newbridge

File Pic
The Vintage Road Show, as seen on ITV, the BBC and the History channel, is coming to Newbridge today.
For one day only, the Vintage Road Show will be visiting Ryston Sports and Social Club at the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge.
Items that can be brought to the event include: costume jewellery, gold, silver, cameras, medals and militaria, watches and clocks.
The event will take place from 11am to 4pm.
Further information about The Vintage Road Show can be found at vintageroadshow.ie.
