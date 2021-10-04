Search

04/10/2021

Well known Vintage Road Show coming to Newbridge

antique

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Vintage Road Show, as seen on ITV, the BBC and the History channel, is coming to Newbridge today.

For one day only, the Vintage Road Show will be visiting Ryston Sports and Social Club at the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge.

Items that can be brought to the event include: costume jewellery, gold, silver, cameras, medals and militaria, watches and clocks.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm.

Further information about The Vintage Road Show can be found at vintageroadshow.ie.

GET ENTERING! The search is on for Kildare's Next Superstar

REVEALED: Planned new Penneys depot will be the length of three football pitches

Newbridge Musical Theatre planning for first show in almost two years

GET ENTERING! The search is on for Kildare's Next Superstar

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media