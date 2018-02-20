TV presenter Kathryn Thomas' Pure Results bootcamp comes to Enfield

Television presenter Kathryn Thomas' Pure Results Bootcamp has gained a reputation as an ideal fitness getaway and a great opportunity to shape up and lose weight.

The two-day Pure Results fitness weekend has now come to the Johnstown Estate in Enfield.

Do something different with your weekends! Pure Results, Ireland's premium all-inclusive reseidential bootcamp retreat have just launched their two-day weekend retreats.

Now only two days long (Saturday and Sunday) our retreats are the perfect opportunity to take a little me time without cutting into your work schedule.

Spend two days and one night in some of Ireland's most beautiful country estates eating clean, training hard, and most importantly, rejuvenating!

The programme is made up of a range of high and low intensity exercise classes.

All your meals, designed by our team, compliment a fitness training program that includes everything from boxercise, circuit training, kettlebells, yoga and body balance, as well as cooking demos and access to the hotel spa.

The next available date is February 24 and 25 at the Johnstown Estate, Enfield.

For more information , log onto www.pureresultsbootcamp.com or email info@PureResultsBootcamp.com.