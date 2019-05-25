IT'S A RECOUNT! As It Stands in Kildare Local Election - end of Saturday Count

In a dramatic twist to the last few minutes of Saturday's count here at Punchestown, Independent candidate Brendan Young requested a full recount of the Celbridge Local Electoral Area, after he was just 10 votes shy of retaking his seat on the council.

Vanessa Liston (Greens); Ide Cussen (Ind) and Ciara Galvin (Lab) had been deemed elected on the final Celbridge count. Due to the narrow margin between Galvin, who took the final seat, and Young, the returning officer acceded to his request.

This means that a FULL recount of the Celbridge LEA will take place, starting at 9.30am in the morning. The Newbridge count was meant to start then - that has now been pushed back until midday.

Michael Coleman of Fianna Fáil had been first past the post in the Celbridge four-seater, and was elected on the first count

As it stands at the end of Day One of counting, just six councillors have been elected to take their place on the new Kildare County Council.

In Athy, Mark Wall and Aoife Breslin of Labour, and Ivan Keatley of Fine Gael have been returned.

Fianna Fáil's Suzanne Doyle topped the poll in Kildare LEA and her party colleague Anne Connolly has also been elected.

The Greens' Vincent P Martin was elected in Naas LEA.

Counting is yet to start in four Local Electoral Areas - in Maynooth, where FF's Naoise Ó Cearúil topped the tally; in Newbridge where Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind) came first; in Clane, where Brendan Weld (FG) was tops and in Leixlip where Joe Neville (FG) is leading the field. So there's plenty to play for, but one thing is for sure - the make-up of the new Kildare County Council will be quite different to the outgoing body.

