Kildare votes overwhelmingly to approve Divorce referendum

Kildare has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Divorce Referendum.

The county voted by 85.39% to approve an amendment to the Constitution to give the government the power to legislate for a reduction in the number of years a couple must live separately before they divorce. It also lets certain foreign divorces be recognised in the State.

Some 57,881 Kildare voters voted 'Yes' to approve the amendent. 9,904 voted against.

