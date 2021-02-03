Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 3

The death has occurred of Noel Carroll

Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Kildare Town. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Noel's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Friday morning from 11am.

The death has occurred of P.J. (Paddy Joe) Curtin

Blackwood, Robertstown, Kildare / Kinvara, Galway



Curtin, P.J. (Paddy Joe), Blackwood, Robertstown, Co. Kildare and late of Kinvara, Co. Galway, January 31st 2021, passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sons Brian and Packie, daughter Lisa, son in law Pascal, daughters in law Mary & Joanne, grandchildren Megan, Poppy, Dylan, Paddy and Harry, brothers John & Gerard, sister Carmel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for P.J. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. P.J.'s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by going to https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

P.J.'s funeral cortège will be leaving his residence at 10.30am approx on Friday morning and will be passing through Coill Dubh Village en route to Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am Funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Maurice Delaney

Clonshambo, Donadea, Kildare / Templeogue, Dublin



Delaney, Maurice, Clonshambo, Donadea, Co. Kildare and late of Templeogue, Dublin, February 2nd 2021, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Brooke and Sian, son Simon, partner Anne, ex-wife Noreen, granddaughter Nina, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Maurice. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Maurice's Funeral Service can be viewed on Friday afternoon at 4pm by clicking on the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

The death has occurred of Frances Haskins (née O'Shaughnessy)

St. Conleth`s Place, Newbridge, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



Formerly of McDonnell Drive, Athy and Mulacreelan.

Sister of the late Chris. Deeply regretted by her partner Paul, daughters Carolann and Elizabeth, Johnny, step-son John, brothers Michael, Fr. Tony and Raymond, sisters Ann, Rose, Geraldine and Carol, sons-in-law Karl and Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Harry, Charlotte, Billy and Cian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Frances Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning (5th February) in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Vera Holmes (née Madden)

Tower View Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Beech Park Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Maureen and her sisters Angela and Anne. Beloved mother of Andrea, Niamh and Brenda. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons in law, grandchildren Quiva, Adam, Stephen, Ben, Tessa, Sarah, Cillian, Caitlin, and Ella-Rose, brother Tom, sisters Noreen, Catherine, Eileen and Ber, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Vera Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Thursday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Vera's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelites Church, Kildare Town Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Marion KAVANAGH

Naas, Kildare / Claremorris, Mayo



KAVANAGH, Marion, late of Monread Heights, Naas Co Kildare and formerly of Lower Mace Claremorris, Co Mayo. Former valued and much-loved staff member of United Drug. Marion passed away peacefully on Sunday 31st January 2021 in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Linda and son Niall, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Nola, grandchildren Jordan, Alex, Andrew, Mia, David and Adam, brothers Andy, (Claremorris), John (Longford), PJ (Galway), sisters Sheila Hession (Boston), Margaret Brady (Claremorris) Martina Lally (Tuam), brothers, sisters and family in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for the Kavanagh Family in the section below marked “Condolences". All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01) 406 1000.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross,at https://olh.ie/fundraising/make-a-donation/in-memory-donation/

Marion’s Funeral Mass may be viewed live on Thursday, February 4th, from 12 noon via the following link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84dnE1hp_BE Marion’s cremation service may also be viewed live on Thursday from 1.30pm via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium