Co Kildare Deaths- Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of William Smyth

354 Bonaghmore, Rathangan, Kildare



William Smyth, 354 Bonaghmore, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, September 16th 2020, peacefully at Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Ellen (Nellie) and father of Eileen, Bernadette, Veronica and William, brother of May. will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law, grandchildren, Glenn, Sarah, Conor, and Declan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral mass on Friday (18th September) at 1 o'clock in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

William's funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the condolence book below.

The death has occurred of Anthony Fitzsimons

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a short illness. Founder member of Kildare Athletic Club (1956). Sadly missed by his loving son John, daughter Brigid, grandchildren John and Sarah, daughter in law Sandra, brother Jackie, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Anthony Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at his family home for family and close friends from Friday until Sunday with Rosary at 7 o'clock on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigids Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Anthony's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Monday morning from 11o'clock.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The friends of Naas General Hospital".

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) O' Connell (née Byrne)

Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Lakeside Park, Newbridge and The Curragh Camp. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home. Surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine and Eileen, son Noel, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nancy Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge for family and close friends from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigids Church, The Curragh for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Luke Wall

Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare



Luke Wall , Conroy Park , Kilcullen, Co.Kildare. September 16th 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of the late Brigid and Father of P.J. And Ger. He will be sadly missed by his Daughters-in-law Mary and Michelle, Granddaughter Caoimhe, Grandsons Seán and Evan and Great-Grandaughter Fiadh. Brothers Tom, Paddy, Christy, Michael, Seán and Tony. Sisters Ann and Lizzy, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday 18th from 2pm, with prayers at 8pm.Removal from there on Saturday morning to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St.Brigid's Kilcullen . Arriving for 10am requiem Mass ,burial afterwards in St.Brigid's cemetery .

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot,please feel free to leave a message for Luke'sfamily in the condolence book at the bottom of the page . May Luke Rest In Peace .

Funeral Mass can be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

The death has occurred of Michael NOLAN

Oldtown Rise, Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin



Late of Errigal Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son MIchael, daughter Dawn, sisters May, Nuala, Evelyn and Helen, brothers Eamon and Liam, daughter-in-law Violeta, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

Family Flowers only please.

Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas (eircode W91 KV96) and will be streamed live via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Peadar DOCKERY

Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Rathangan, Kildare



Husband of the late Angela. Deeply regretted by his loving family; Ann and her husband Anto, Tríona, Eric and his partner Shirley, sister Cáit, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peadar Rest in Peace

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, a Family Funeral will take place. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry this Wednesday evening at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

For those of you who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, Peadar's Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

You can leave your condolences on the online condolence book below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Nolan

Newtown, Nurney, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving brother Ned, sisters in law Mary and Francis, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at his family home for family and close friends from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigids Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Kildare Town. Patrick's Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Friday morning at 11o'clock.

The death has occurred of Mary Hughes (née O'Dwyer)

Kilcock, Kildare / Dublin 7, Dublin



HUGHES (née O’Dwyer) Mary (Kilcock, Co. Kildare, and formerly of Villa Park Gardens, Dublin 7) September 14th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House, Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Pat and cherished Mother of the late Mícheál. Deeply regretted and loved by her daughters Bríd (Anglin) and Patricia (Walsh) and her son Willie, sons-in-law Dermot and Anthony, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren Deirdre, Niamh, Sinéad, Sarah and Kevin, her sister Sr. Pauline O’Dwyer, her brother Jack, sister-in-law Kay O'Dwyer, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter Bríd's residence on Wednesday from 4 pm to 8 pm (with strict social distancing and face coverings must be used).

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Coca's Church, Kilcock, followed by burial in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family funeral Mass by following this LINK on Thursday 17th September at 12 noon or by leaving your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”