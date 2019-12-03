Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Margaret Callan (née Fenelon) – 'Wayside', Ardreigh, Athy

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Pat) Walsh – Caragh, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow

November 30 2019, Retired member of An Garda Síochána, formerly of St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town. Beloved husband of Moira and father of Denise, Ian, Karl and Laura. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Willie, Jimmy, Ned, Matthew and Brendan, daughter-in-law Pamela, son-in-law Carl, grandchildren Connor, Mac and James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Caragh Cemetery.