Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

James O'Donoghue – Loughbollard, Clane / Maynooth

November 25 2019, peacefully, at his home, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Mary Ann, brothers in law Peter and Raymond, sister in law Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Thursday from 4-8pm, with prayers with 7.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. For enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors (045868230)

Dr. Ravi Kambhammettu – Russellstown, Athy

Saturday November 2 2019. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Breda, son Madhu, daughter Clare, sister Shoba and extended family and friends in Ireland and India. Committal Ceremony to take place in Killeshin Church, Co. Laois on Saturday, 30th November, at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations to the Hope Foundation.

John Richard William Potterton – Carbury Hill, Carbury

November 25 2019, Following an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Joan, sadly missed by his family; daughter Laura and her husband Mark, son Craig and his wife Claire, adored grandchildren Hannah and Joseph, sister Ruth, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Thursday (28th Nov) in Carbury Parish Church (Church of Ireland), Carbury Hill at 2pm, followed by interment on Carbury Hill. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Beaumont Hospital Foundation. House private please.

Julian Wade – Gallowshill, Athy

November 25 2019, Deeply regretted by his loving parents Anne and George, sister Georgina, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on Friday the 29th November in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.