Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Rosemary Delahunt – Donore, Caragh, Naas

November 17 2019 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving partner Piers and the Morony family, the Delahunt family, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode W91AX68) on Wednesday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Mary Flynn – Elsinore, Hallahoise, Castledermot

November 17 2019, Mary passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of The Mater Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank and deeply regretted by her sons David, Ray and John, her daughters in law June, Asia and Jasmine, her grandchildren, Frank, Donnacha and Sean Og, also Mary's brother Richard and sisters Philomena and Bernadette, her extended family and wide circle of friends. Reposing at home (R14 RW 94) from 2 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Mass at 11 a.m. Burial immediately afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery. House Private Wednesday morning, please.

Hilda Johnston (née Thompson) – Downings North, Prosperous / Mountmellick, Laois

November 16 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband Henry, children Cecil, Keith and Amanda, daughters in law, grandchildren Dylan, Chloe, Stephanie and Andrew, sister Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Millicent at 7.30PM. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045868230).

Robert (Bob) Murphy – Naas

November 17 2019, Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and dear father of Martina and Robert. Sadly missed by his loving son and daughter, sister Agnes, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Leslie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Andrew, Robbie, Rebecca, Hannah and Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (house private) at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in Church.

Raymond (Fred) Price – Celbridge

November 15, 2019, (Suddenly). Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Raymond. Sadly missed by his loving sons Dwane, Scott and Cathal and their mother Paula, mother Kathleen, brothers Vincent, Cathal and Maurice, sisters Glenda and Kathrina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (19th November) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (20th November) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Bridie Wright (née Bambrick) – Castlemitchell, Athy / Stradbally, Laois

November 18 2019, In her 98th year. In the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the Late Billy. Sadly missed by her daughters Joan and Ann, sons Liam and John Joe, brothers Tom and Eamon, sister Teresa, sons-in-law Tony and Willie, daughter-in-law Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am Wednesday morning at arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Olive Wynne (née Doyle) – 843 Ballyroe, Athy

November 18 2019, Wife of the Late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving children Christopher, Linda, Kevin, Susan, Denis, Mike and Darren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14 RW31) from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.