Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, November 14, 2019

Stephen Joseph Brennan – Bishopsland, Kildare Town

November 2 2019, Sadly missed by his loving mother Rose, brothers Bobby, Paul, Jordan and Aaron, sister Sarah, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust". Donations box in church.

Anne Campbell (née Casey) – St. Dominic's Park, Newbridge

November 12 2019 (suddenly) at her home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, daughters Frances and Aideen, son Seán Jnr., son-in-law John, daughter-in-law to be Sylvia, granddaughter Amelia, brother Liam, sisters Mary, Marjorie, Joan, Emilda and Jacinta, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home all day on Thursday with Rosary that evening at 8 o’clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Thomas (Tom) Molloy – Camp, Tralee, Kerry / Ballymore Eustace

November 10 2019, Late of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Suddenly, beloved son of the late Marian and Charles and brother of the late Marian and Joseph; sadly missed by his loving daughters Chelsea, Shannon and Chantelle, sons Stephen, Alan, Thomas, Robert and Adam, son-in-law Ross, grandchildren Kaydan and Cameron, sister Maggie, brother Patrick, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, (Eircode: W91 YN79) on Monday (November 18th) from 2.00p.m. until 6.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00a.m. followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

John O'Neill – Coolnafearagh, Monasterevin

November 13 2019, Beloved husband of Sarah and much loved father of Conor and Tadgh. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother Annie, daughters-in-law, Aishu and Kelsey, brothers Michael and Conor, sister Annette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home (W34 KX60) on Thursday from 2:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Friday at 10:15am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice the Curragh. Donation boxes in church.

Thomas (Tommy) Quine – Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Glinsk, Galway

November 13 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Anne, deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters Cecilia, Mary, James and Gerard, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Thursday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. For enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Home 045868230.

Elizabeth Sweeney (née Murphy) – Crookstown, Ballytore / Ballyfermot, Dublin

November 13 2019, 28 The Paddocks, Crookstown, Ballitore, Co. Kildare and formerly of Gurteen Road, Ballyfermot, Co. Dublin. Peacefully, in Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Gerard, brothers John and Patrick. Deeply regretted by her daughters Caroline and Breda, sons Ken, Frank, John, Gerard and Damien, her sisters Mary and Annie, brothers Richard and Joe, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Caroline's residence, Crandoon, Mulaghmast (Eircode R14 D634) on Friday, 15th November, fom 4pm until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am by Doyle's Funeral Directors to The Church of SS Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery, Co. Dublin.