Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Riccardo (Ricky) Fusciardi – Celbridge / Goatstown, Dublin

November 11 2019, (peacefully), at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Riccardo (Ricky), beloved husband of the late Louisa and dear father of Leonardo, Jannine, Dimitri and Lorenzo. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Arnaldo, Silvio, Gino, Lorenzo, Ezio, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening (12th. November) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (13th. November) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Liam (Sam) Williams – Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Kildare

November 10 2019, Formerly Carrick, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Kenneth, daughters Debbie, Shirley and Caroline, brother Barry, sister Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home Edenderry this Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm each night. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 O'Clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.