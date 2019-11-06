Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Eileen Ennis (née Courtney) – Umberstown, Trim, Meath / Celbridge, Kildare / Castlegregory, Kerry

November 3 2019, Peacefully, at home. Eileen, predeceased by her parents Stephen and Ellen and brothers Stephen and Liam. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, brother Donald (Dan), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Dangan, Summerhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Mary (Maureen) Hayes (née Moran) – 1708 Castleroe West, Maganey

November 5 2019, Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Bruce, daughter Helena, sisters Eileen, Anne and Kathleen, brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Valerie and Marie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son John's residence, Knockroe, Maganey (Eir Code R93 XOD9) from 2pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Betty Ivory (née Halpin) – Rathilla, Glebe, Kildare Town

November 5 2019, Wife of the late Peter and mother of the late PP. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving children John and Bríd, son-in-law Gavin, daughter-in-law Ruth, grandchildren Willow, Aidan and Tom, sisters Jean, Susan and Mary, brother Sean, brothers-in-law, special friend Herbie, aunts Susan and Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home (R51 R832) from 3 o'clock on Wednesday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Irish Cancer Society". Donations box in church.

Frank Malone – St. Patrick's Park, Rathangan / Kilmeague

November 4 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved husband of the late Bridget, deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to arrive at The Holy Trinity Church, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) Parkinson – Graigues, Robertstown

November 3 2019, suddenly at his home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Gabrielle, son Desmond, daughter Sandra, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren Michael and Nicholas, sister Gina, brother Fred, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (W91XY2H) on Thursday from 2pm, with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kildare Animal Foundation. House private on Friday morning please.

Billy Plant – Naas

November 1, 2019, (suddenly), at Tallaght University Hospital, Billy; Very sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.