Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Joseph (Joe) Cox – Johnstown, Naas / Tallaght, Dublin

October 31, 2019, (suddenly), at home, Joseph (Joe), beloved husband of Eileen and dear father of Marion, Fiona, Aishling and Stephen; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sister Maura, sons-in-law John, Eóin and Joe, brother-in-law Myles, grandchildren Ciara, Dáire, Oisín, Bláthnaid, Finn and Kayden, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Wednesday to St. Anne’s Church, Bohernabreena arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village / Walkinstown Road Ph: 01 455 5121.

James (Dealers) Daly – Tower View, Kildare Town

November 4 2019, Predeceased by his wife Rose, son Niall and sisters Mona and Betty. Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his sons Seamus and Shane, daughters Fionnuala and Antoinette, daughters-in-law Kay, Clare and Tarja, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Fiachra, Eoghan, Rachel, Padraig, Cathal, Aoife, Saara, Paavo and his new grandson born on November 3rd, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4o'clock on Tuesday with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 12o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Irish Cancer Society". Donations box in church.

Eileen Ennis (née Courtney) – Umberstown, Trim, Meath / Celbridge, Kildare / Castlegregory, Kerry

November 3 2019, Peacefully, at home. Eileen, predeceased by her parents Stephen and Eileen and brothers Stephen and Liam. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, brother Donald (Dan), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Tom Hynan – Allenwood

October 10 2019,peacefully in Luton. Deeply regretted by wife Nancy, his son Robert, daughter Karen, grandchildren, brothers John and Pat, sisters Josie and Kathleen, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday 7th November at 10:30am in St Josephs RC Church 68 Gardenia Ave , Luton LU3 2NS, UK. Cremation afterwards in Vale Cemetery & Crematorium, Luton 12 Noon.

Maureen O'Meara (née Lynch) – Cowpasture, Monasterevin

November 3 2019, Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Evin, Culan, Siobhán and Áine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Jamie, daughters in law, Treassa and Trish, grandchildren, Rónán, Liam, Dónal, Conor, Niamh, Neasa, Ailbhe, and Ruairí, brothers Richard and Pat, sister Nancy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at her home (W34 XK20) on Tuesday with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday to SS Peter & Paul's Church at 10.30 via the Tougher to arrive for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in the church.

Margot O'Neill (née Walsh) – Leixlip

November 2 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Frank and much loved mother of Paul and Damien. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters Angela, Chrissie and Clare, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening (November 5th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning (November 6th) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

Roisín Talbot (née O Connell) – Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen

November 4 2019 at St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the Late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Orla, son Daragh, brothers John, Teddy and Daniel, sisters Celine and Eilis, daughter-in-law Roisin, grandchildren Aaron, Aodhán and Caillí, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Tuesday until conclusion of prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 12 Noon. Requiem Mass funeral thereafter to St. Brigid's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in house and church.