Deaths in Kildare - Monday, November 4, 2019

Jack Conroy – Our Lady's Place, Naas / Laois

November 3 2019, Beloved husband of Mona and father of Marnie, John, Ann, Emer, and Emmet. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Vera, brothers Tony, George, Jim, Peter and Louis, daughter-in-law Rachel, sons-in-law Gerry and Fergal, his 17 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the carers of Le Cheile in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Donation box in church.

Ravi Kambhammettu – Russellstown, Athy

November 2 2019 in Hyderabad, India after a brief illness. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Breda, his son Madhu, his daughter Clare, his sister Sobha, and his extended family and many friends in both Ireland and India. A service of committal will be held at a later date. Details will follow.

Declan McNeela – Celbridge / Enniscrone, Sligo

November 3 2019, Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Predeceased by his father Joe. Sadly missed by his sons Christopher and Joseph and their mother Patricia, mother Maureen, brother Felim, sisters Eileen, Mairín, Mairéad and Eithne, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and many friends. Reposing at number six, Linnet Lane, Kevinsfort, Sligo (Eircode F91FF8X) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Monday, November 4th. Celebration of Life at 12.00 noon on Tuesday, November 5th, in Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (Eircode F91ND78). Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Maureen O'Meara (née Lynch) – Cowpasture, Monasterevin

November 3 2019, Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Evin, Culan, Siobhán and Áine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Jamie, daughters in law, Treassa and Trish, grandchildren, Rónán, Liam, Dónal, Conor, Niamh, Neasa, Ailbhe, and Ruairí, brothers Richard and Pat, sister Nancy, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.