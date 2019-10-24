Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, October 24, 2019

Paul Bracken – Leixlip / Gorey, Wexford

October 23rd, 2019 (peacefully) at his home. Paul, beloved husband of Alice, dear father of Linda, Paul, Amanda, Denise, Patrick, Michelle and Bernadine and dear brother of Elizabeth, Brigid and the late Matthew and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, mother-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements will be updated Thursday (October 24). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Nora Corbett (née O'Leary) – Esmondale, Naas

October 23 2019, Late of Esmondale and St. Conleth's Place, Naas. Sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, son Patrick, parents May and Jim, mother-in-law Breda, sisters-in-law Denise, Áine, Breda and Teresa, brothers-in-law Gerard, Michael and John, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Friday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Paul Kavanagh – Woodlands, Naas

October 22 2019, Tragically and unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Sheila and Jack, his sister Mary and her husband John, extended family and friends. A Service of Remembrance for Paul will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday (25th) at 11am prior to cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House. Donation box in crematorium.

Larry Mooney – 26 Derryoughter Kildangan, Monasterevin / Portarlington, Laois

Formerly St Michael's Park Portarlington County Laois. Died unexpectedly at his residence. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Richard Gabriel Robinson – Late of Newberry Hall, Carbury

October 23 2019, In his 100th year. Peacefully at Park House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Deeply regretted by his extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Friday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Shaw (née May) – St., Martin's Terrace, Athy

October 22 2019, Maureen Shaw (nee May), St. Martin’s Terrace, Athy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and loving care of the staff of St. Ann’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Tom, daughters Patricia, Pauline and Mary, sons Tom and Mark, grandchildren Kevin, Desiree, Brian, Jack, Emily, Ella and Ben and by her sisters Joan, Ann and Derry, sons-in-law Steve, Shane and Kevin, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Chapel on Thursday, 24th, from 5pm until the conclusion of the Rosary which begins at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Vincent’s Hospital Chapel, followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital. Donation Box in Church. House Private Please