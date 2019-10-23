Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Graeme (Bardy) Fealy – Leixlip

October 21 2019 (suddenly). Beloved father of Emma, loving son of Eddie and the late Maria and brother of Garrett, Aoife and Keith. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters-in-law Karen and Rachel, nephew Dylan, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and his best pal Arkle. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial at Confey Cemetery.

Sean Kearney – Celbridge

October 22 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Sean, beloved husband of the late Margaret, dear father of Eoin, Maeve, Clare and the late Vincent, a devoted cherished grandfather of Paul, Tatiana, Shane, Paula, Darren, Rupert and Grace and great-grandfather of Pablo, Leena, Samantha, Max, Declan, Aoife, April, Luca, Kayleigh and Fiádh; Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Bernadette and Mairead, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Patty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to Newland’s Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon arriving at 2.45pm for Funeral Service at 3.00pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Trócaire.

Patrick Joseph (Sean) Meade – Newtown Manor, Kill / Straffan / Knocklyon, Dublin

October 21 2019, Newtown Manor, Kill. Formerly of Castledillon, Straffan, Fishery Lane, Naas and Knocklyon, Dublin 16. Founder of Sean Meade and Sons, Greenogue, Co. Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving sons Patrick, John and Fergus and their mother Joan, Kathy, brother Paul, daughters-in-law Val, Gráinne and Kasia, grandchildren Patrick, Ellen, Josh, Ross, Max, Mia and Zach, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and business acquaintances. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.20am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Bernard O'Riordan – Naas / Clane

October 22 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Beloved son of the late Eithne and brother of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by his loving dad Peter, step mother Terry, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane.

Mary O'Rourke (née Scully) – Clondown, Monasterevin

October 19 2019, Beloved wife of the late Pat, and predeceased by her brother Tom. Much loved sister of Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin tomorrow, Wednesday, from 5:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church on Thursday for 11:00am Requiem Maas. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery.