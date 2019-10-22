Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Christopher Donovan – St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge

October 20 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Aidan and David, daughters Josephine and Anita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

Retd. Depot Calvary, Conleth (Con) Farrell – Piercetown, Newbridge, Newbridge

October 21 2019 (peacefully) at his home with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, sons Peter, Conleth and Francis, daughters Mary, Patricia, Adrienne, Susan & Siobhán, brothers Danny and Hubert, sisters Phyllis, Bridget & Elizabeth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Tom Fox – Clonuff, Broadford

October 20th 2019, suddenly at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret.Cherished father of Patricia, Monica, Martha, Edward, Caitriona, Thomas and Mary Rose. Deeply regretted by his brothers John, James, Martin and Edward, sister Harriet, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, granchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7.30pm.Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Mary's Church Broadford at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Time on Thursday Morning Please