Deaths in Kildare - Monday, October 21, 2019

Brenda McBride – River Forest, Leixlip

October 18, 2019, River Forest, Leixlip and formerly of Greenhills, unexpectedly, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of the staff of Frank’s Ward, Tallaght Hospital. Beloved partner of Vinny, loving daughter of Peg and the late Ron and beloved sister of Colin, Val, and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving partner and his sons Keith and Dean, mother, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends, especially her four legged girls Holly and Sandy. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Monday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm and on Tuesday afternoon from 12 noon to 7pm with family in attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Donation box in church.

Brendan (Peso) McKeown – Balkinstown, Nurney

October 20 2019, Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of Liam, Ella, Ava. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his father Michael, mother Eileen, mother in law Bridgie, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at his home (R51 FF21) on Monday from 4:00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:15am to arrive at the Sacret Heart Church, Nurney, for 12:00 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. Rosary recital on Monday and Tuesday evening at 8:00pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Bridid's Hospice, The Curragh - donation box in church.

Mary O'Rourke (née Scully) – Clondown, Monasterevin

October 19 2019, Beloved wife of the late Pat, and predeceased by her brother Tom. Much loved sister of Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother in law Jim, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin, on Tuesday from 5pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.