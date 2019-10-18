Deaths in Kildare - Friday, October 18, 2019

Mark Byrne – Alymer Crescent, Kilcock

October 16th 2019. Loving son of Paula and Kevin (Sham).Will be dearly missed by his darling wife Saoirse, brother Neil and sister Emma, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew Max, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home (W23W680) on Friday from 4.0’c to 8.0’c. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock arriving for 10.0’c Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

John Harris – Rheban House, Athy

October 17 2019, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Beth, daughters Orla and Olivia, sons Seán and Karol, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters Pauline, Shelley and Mairin, sons-in-law John and Greg, daughter-in-law Majella and Karol's partner Audrey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Leo, Meg, Saoirse, Nellie and Senan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 K227) from 2pm on Friday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Saturday morning (via Bert Cross) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Osborne Ward, Tallaght Hospital.

Sheila O'Connor (née Brady) – Celbridge, Kildare

October 17th 2019 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of Christopher, Valerie, Irene, John, Fiona and the late Mary (in-infancy). Predeceased by her brothers John and Very Rev. Canon Bernard Brady and her sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Eldin, Nile and Yasmeen, sister Sr. Andrea Brady, sons-in-law Mensud and David, daughter-in-law Dahlia, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday from 4pm followed by her removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Saturday morning after 10am Mass followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Prayers in abundance.

Kevin Smyth – Forest View, Pluckerstown, Kilmeague, Kildare / Doohamlet, Monaghan

Formerly of Doohamlet, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Connie, sons Barry and Kevin Jnr, daughters-in-law Edel and Karen, grandchildren Caoimhe, Saoirse, Aoife and Mia, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home (W91 PYR4) from 5.30pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.