Deaths in Kildare - Monday, October 14, 2019

Rose Armstrong – Roseberry, Newbridge

October 12 2019, Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital in the Allen Ward and Curragh Ward. Rose, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter Patricia, sons Jim and John, sister Betty, (Predeceased by her husband Jack, daughters Mary, Geraldine, daughter-in-law Lorraine, Son-in-law Aidan). Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday, 14th October, from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Conleth's Parish Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Joy Reddy (née Bradbury) – Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Athy

October 13 2019 (peacefully) at the District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Morgan and Miranda. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers Johnny, Stanley, William and Frank, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Elise, Emelia and Ronan, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Lesley. Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation in lieu to the Friends of the District Hospital.

Bob Wrenn – Ovidstown, Donadea

October 13 2019 peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Balanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his family home on the Kerry Road on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in The Church of the Nativity, Newtown at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.