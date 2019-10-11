Deaths in Kildare - Friday, October 11, 2019

Blanche Brangan – Conroy Park, Kilcullen / Glenealy, Wicklow

October 9 2019 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by her brother Paddy, sister Birdie and nephew Seán; sadly missed by Paul, Veronica and Ann, sister-in-law Rita, nieces and newphews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing in Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 3pm with Removal on Friday evening at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Brigid, Kilcullen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Glenealy Cemetery, Glenealy, Co. Wicklow.

Mary Doyle (née Kehoe) – Church View, Suncroft

October 9 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by her sons Alan and Patrick; sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons David, Philip, Wayne and Martin, brothers and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 6 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

John Hannigan – Devoy Terrace, Naas / Dunhill, Waterford

October 9 2019, Retired member of the Irish Army. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Caroline, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Eddie Kenny – 30 Forest Park, Athy

October 8 2019, Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of the Late Elizabeth and pre-deceased by his daughter-in-law Nicola. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, son Martin , son-in-law, grandchildren Ellen, James, Eve and Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4pm today, Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Desmond Ashley (Des) Perry – Athy

October 9, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family at the Beacon Hospital, (late of Perry's Cash & Carry, Carlow and Perry's Supermarket, Athy). Beloved and much loved husband of Sadie (Sue), and dear father of David, Norma, Alma and Stuart. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Jennifer, partner Helen, sons-in-law Steve and Nigel, grandchildren, sister Ruth (Coyle) brother Leslie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers John and Fred. Removal to St Michael's Church of Ireland Athy on Friday 11th October at 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Saturday October 12th at 12.00pm followed by private burial. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, 43/45 Northumberland Road, Dublin 4. Donation box in Church.