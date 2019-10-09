Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Laurence (Larry) Kearns – Old Connell, Newbridge / Rathmines, Dublin

October 5 2019, Formerly of Mount Anthony, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre St., Newbridge from 2pm on Wednesday. Rosary at 5pm. Removal on Wednesday at 6pm, to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mutiple Sclerosis Ireland National Care Centre. Donations box in church and crematorium.

James Keogh – Johnstownbridge, Enfield, Meath / Johnstownbridge

October 7 2019, Peacefully after a long illness at St. James' Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. James, loving husband of Marian, dear father of Anne-Marie, Niamh and Louise and grandfather to Aoife and Sean. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Conor, brother Michael (Australia) sisters; Mary Roberts (New Zealand), Chris Rhattigan (Dromod), Anne Cole (Kinnegad), Betty Walsh (Enfield), Julie McGrath (Delvin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Wm Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning in the Church of St. Patrick, Johnstownbridge followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. House Private Please. No flowers please, donations in lieu to oncology at St. James's hopsital c/o Dr. D O' Donnell.

Martin Malone – No1 Holland Ave., Athy / Monasterevin

October 5 2019, Formerly of Shindella, Monasterevin. (Suddenly). Beloved husband of Angela and much loved father of Mark. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his mother Betty, mother-in-law Kitty (Flemming), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Athy tomorrow, Wednesday, from 2:00pm with removal at 6:30pm to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery.

George Oakley – Dunboyne, Meath / Leixlip

October 8 2019 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kay, dear father of Ken, father-in-law of Carol and much loved grandfather of Cian and Shane. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Gerard and Neil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla on Thursday (10th October) from 4.30pm followed by his removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12noon followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Alex Whelan – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

October 7 2019 (peacefully) at his home with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peg, sons Michael, John and Alex, daughters Maria and Kathleen, sister Patricia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sister-in-law Teresa, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from Tuesday to Friday from 4 o'clock until 9 o'clock each day with Rosary on Thursday and Friday evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church. House Private on Saturday morning please.

Marian Woolford – Rathmore

October 7 2019. Loving partner of Olga. Will be dearly missed by her family, sister Audrey, brother Roger, sister-in-law Pat, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday arriving for 11.20 a.m. Service.