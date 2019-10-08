Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, October 8, 2019

John Finnan – Emily Square, Athy / Naas

October 6 2019, sadly missed by his loving parents John and Claire, his sisters Emer, Ciara and Mary, his brothers- in-law Eoin, Ken and Steven, his nephew’s Alastair, Jack, Archie, Joshua and Toby, his niece Hannah, relatives and many friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 4pm on Tuesday afternoon with prayers at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 7pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.Refreshments in honour of John at Clanard Court Hotel Athy after the burial.Family flowers only please.

James Keogh – Johnstownbridge, Enfield, Meath / Johnstownbridge

October 7 2019, Peacefully after a long illness at St. James' Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. James, loving husband of Marian, dear father of Anne-Marie, Niamh and Louise and grandfather to Aoife and Sean. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Conor, brother Michael (Australia) sisters; Mary Roberts (New Zealand), Chris Rhattigan (Dromod), Anne Cole (Kinnegad), Betty Walsh (Enfield), Julie McGrath (Delvin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace. House Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael Lambe – late of Lumville House, The Curragh

October 6 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Portlaoise Hospital. Michael, husband of the late Nuala; sadly missed by his loving daughters Lisa & Annique, sons Eoin & Ciaran, brother Vincent, grandchildren Adam, Naima, Evan, Eileen, Eddie & April, sisters-in-law Teresa, Betty & Eileen, sons-in-law Adrian & Serdar, daughter-in-law, Yvonne, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Martin Malone – No1 Holland Ave., Athy / Monasterevin

October 5 2019, Formerly of Shindella, Monasterevin. (Suddenly). Beloved husband of Angela and much loved father of Mark. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his mother Betty, mother-in-law Kitty (Flemming), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

James (Jay) O'Malley – Courtown Road, Kilcock

September 12 2019, after a short illness. James (Jay), late of Courtown Road, Kilcock. Predeceased by his son Shane, parents Rose and Michael and brother Fr. Tom (PP Raheen). Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Riva, son-in-law John, grandson Teddy, brothers Michael and John, sisters Mary (Young), Sr. Pat ( Holy Faith Sisters) and Geraldine, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Belinda, mother-in-law Catherine, relatives and friends. The Cremation and Burial have taken place and a Rembrance Mass will be celebrated at 6pm on 26th October, in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Ethna O'Sullivan – Parsonstown, Carbury / Clonakilty, Cork

October 3 2019, Suddenly at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her partner Christy Cummins, sisters Mary (Turner) & Kathleen (O'Boyle), brothers-in-law Michael and Rory, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Christy's house in Parsonstown Eircode W91 EHT0 today Monday (7th October) from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.00pm, arriving to the Church of the Holy Trinity Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Naas Hospital.

Pat O'Sullivan – Nicholastown, Kilcullen / Cahersiveen, Kerry

October 5 2019, suddenly. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, granddaughters, great-granddaughters, grandsons, great-grandsons, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen on Wednesday, 9th, for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigids' Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Alex Whelan – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

October 7 2019 (peacefully) at his home with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peg, sons Michael, John and Alex, daughters Maria and Kathleen, sister Patricia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sister-in-law Teresa, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later