Deaths in Kildare - Monday, October 7, 2019

Philip (Phil) Finnerty – Newtown Commons, Kildare Town

October 5 2019, Peacefully at Saint Brigid's Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving sister Betty, brothers Eamon and Brian, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Liam, uncle Larry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home (R51 E864) from 1pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare town for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh. Donations box in church.

Laurence (Larry) Kearns – Old Connell, Newbridge / Dublin 6, Dublin

Formerly of Mount Anthony, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Pat O'Sullivan – Nicholastown, Kilcullen / Cahersiveen, Kerry

October 5 2019 suddenly. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, granddaughters, great-granddaughters, grandsons, great-grandsons, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.