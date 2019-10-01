Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Patrick (Pat) Casey – Leixlip / Maynooth

September 30th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lena, children Ivan, Colin, Tricia, Karl & Joyce, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Assoc. of Ireland.

Mary Doyle (née Byrne) – Ballyvass, Castledermot

September 29 2019 peacefully at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh; Beloved daughter of the late Dick Byrne; Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, daughters Ailíse and Rebecca, mother Bridie, sisters Ellen, Barbara, Majella, Regina, Yvonne and Siobhan, only brother Richard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law Jordan and Lorcan, aunts, uncles, grandchildren Abigail, Brónagh, Jacob and Cian, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14Y863) from 12 noon this Tuesday concluding at 9.30pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in Church.

Christina (Tina) Drury – Carton Square, Maynooth

September 30 2019, peacefully at her residence, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Alison, father Tommy, brothers Tom and Stephen, sisters-in-law Mary & Olga, nephew Robert, nieces Katie and Sarah, extended family and a wide circle of friends. A service in Tina's memory will take place on Wednesday morning in Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MS Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Centres.

Paul Finnan – Ballinlig, Broadford / Maynooth

Funeral Arrangements Later

Paddy Flanagan – Beechgrove House, Kildare Town

September 29 2019, Formerly of Mountain View. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Veronica (née Conlan). Sadly missed by his loving children Vivienne, Audrey, John, Carmel and Kate, his 13 grandchildren, brothers Conrad, Tom, Locky and Joe and their wives, sons-in-law Stephen, Keith and David, daughter-in-law Veronica, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mcwey’s Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Grey Abbey Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland”. Donations box in Church.

Andrew (Andy) Kennedy – Fishery Lane, Naas

September 30 2019, Suddenly on holiday. Beloved husband of Mary and father of Anne-Marie, Caroline, Philip, Seamus and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Bridget, Peggy, Ann and Moira, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Jane, Philip's partner Ruth, his beloved grandchildren Tomás, Nora and Peggy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. House Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

William (Bill) Kinsella – Tallaght, Dublin / Kildare

September 29 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, brother of the late Jimmy and Maura, husband of Patricia and loving dad to Karl and Orla, deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Eoin and Eimear, brothers Paddy and Harry, sisters Christina and Patricia, niece Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please.