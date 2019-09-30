Deaths in Kildare - Monday, September 30, 2019

Martha O'Donnell (née Thorpe) – Piercetown, Newbridge

Formerly of Highfield Estate, peacefully at Naas Hospital, wife of the late Alfie. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Sinead, sons Andy and Ger, grandchildren Ashleigh, Brian, Roisin, Eoin, Sophie, Ally and Isabella, great grandchildren Bentley and Maisie, daughters in law Mag and Bridgie, son in law Martin, sister Philly, Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Newbridge Day Care Centre. Donations box in church.

Sr. Eileen Ryan – Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Kildare / Kilteely, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Sept 27, 2019 ,peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Le Cheile Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Sr Eileen, predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Ryan, her brothers Jerry and Larry, her sisters Sr Gertrude and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sheila Roche, California and Sr Noelle, Bon Secours Sisters, Cork, nieces, nephews and grandnieces, her Mercy Community, extended family and friends. Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Chapel, Athy from 3pm tomorrow (Sunday 29th Sept.) Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday (30th Sept) at 10.30am to St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Mass at 11o’c followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Le Cheile Unit.

Sean Tighe – Eadestown, Naas, Kildare / Fermoy, Cork / Ballymote, Sligo

September 27 ,2019, peacefully, in his one hundred and first year, (late An Garda Síochána). Beloved husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving family, Eamonn, Anne, Brenda and Fergus, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Rita, grandchildren Karen, Stacey, Brian, Conor, Amy, Paul, Jennifer, Sophie Li, great-granddaughter Lyall, brother Jimmy, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at his daughter Brenda’s home, Bramble Cottage, Eadestown, W91 WYX3, on Monday from 5pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown, W91 DR76 for funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery.