Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Eilis Costello (née O'Gorman) – Station Bridge, Sallins

September 23 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved wife of the late Nico and sister of the late Patrick and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Sr. Sheila, brothers Seamus, Sean, Noel and Laurence, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh.

Michael Curtis – Late of Rockfield and Bennettsbridge, Athy, Kildare / Birr, Offaly

September 22 2019, Late of Rockfield and Bennettsbridge, Athy and Derrybeg, Clareen, Birr, Co. Offaly. Surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's residence, Clareen, Birr, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Ita (Curtis née Hyland), his parents Michael and Catherine, brothers Lar and Jimmy and godchild Bernie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, son-in-law Niall, adored grandchildren Neil-Joseph and Sean-Michael, brothers Johnny, Paddy and Brendan, sisters Betty, Peg and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Marie and Niall Mahers's residence (R42 YE94), Derrybeg, Clareen, Birr from 3pm on Wednesday afternoon until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 9pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning, to arrive at Seir Kieran's Church, Clareen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Seir Kieran's Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.

Ann (Annie) Doyle (née Redmond) – Straffan Way, Maynooth / Enniscorthy, Wexford

September 22 2019, Peacefully, at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Ann (Annie), loving wife of Jim and dear mother of Barry, Kieran, Declan and Jean. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Margaret and Nellie, brother Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Maynooth Community Care unit on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Enniscorthy arriving at 4pm approx. House Private.

Daniel Grimes – Kilteel

September 21 2019. The Lodge, Kilteel, Rathmore, Co. Kildare. Loving son of Paul and Karen and treasured brother of Laura. Will be dearly missed by his family, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandaunts, granduncles, work collegues and a large circle of close friends. Reposing at his home W91Y2PE on Tuesday from 5.00p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 2.00p.m. Funeral Service in the Victorian Chapel Mt. Jerome, at 4.00 p.m.

Scott Macnaughton – Rathmore

Scott passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 16. He will be sadly missed by his son Daniel, mother Ann, father Paul, brother Andrew and Daniel's mother Diana, aunts, uncles, extended family and a large group of friends whos hearts he touched in Ireland and Spain. Funeral ceremony on Sunday, 29th September, at Saint Columbcille's Church, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare at 15.30.